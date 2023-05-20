Swifties are some of the most dedicated fan bases. But one Taylor Swift fan went to extremes to see his fave live in concert.

Like many Swift fans, Nashville resident Davis Perrigo was unfortunately unable to secure to tickets to Swift’s Eras Tour due to a botched Ticketmaster pre-sale. So instead, he managed to land a job at Nissan Stadium as a security guard shortly before Swift stopped in Nashville on May 5, 6 and 7.

“Friday night I was next to the stage, and then Saturday night, I had almost a better view,” said Perrigo in a an interview with Nashville news station, NewsChannel 5.

Perrigo wasn’t able to record any of the shows, due to the venue’s policy, however, some fans in the audience recorded Perrigo, as he was seen singing along to every word.

Some of the clips have since gone viral on TikTok, and Perrigo even shared some of the clips with his coworkers.

“I showed someone at work, like, ‘Hey, this video got 10,000 views,’ and then by that night, it was over one million. I was like, ‘OMG, this is out of control,” Perrigo said.

ℹ️ | Davis Perrigo, the security guard who went viral after singing along to Taylor Swift at #TSTheErasTour, applied for the job after being unable to secure tickets! "My wife jokes that I sing Taylor Swift songs with such passion, considering I've never been broken up with,"… pic.twitter.com/VGw5j9W4OH — Taylor Swift Museum (@theswiftmuseum) May 19, 2023

Me as a security guard at a Taylor Swift concert. pic.twitter.com/EvUw64LyUA — Carlos Rivas (@_Carlos_Rivas_) May 14, 2023

While much of the venue’s security guards maintained a more stoic demeanor, Perrigo’s vibrance was noticed by member’s of Swift’s security team.