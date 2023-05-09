Taylor Swift posted some of her thoughts about the final night of her recent Nashville shows, which was delayed due to lightning and an intense rain storm. Because of this, the crowd had been kept inside the stadium as part of a shelter-in-place order. Still, Swift didn’t cancel and instead took the stage — playing until around 1 a.m. in the weather, once it was deemed safe to do so.

While the openers might not have gone on, Swift also treated the crowd to a guest appearance from Aaron Dessner, as the two performed the Midnights track “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” during the surprise section.

“WELL,” Swift wrote on social media. “We had our first rain show of The Eras Tour. And it was SO MUCH FUN. The dancers, band, crowd and I all pretty much turned into little kids joyfully jumping in puddles all night. I wanted to thank the crowd again for waiting for the weather to clear. And my amazing crew for keeping the stage, lighting and equipment all dry and working so we could play. That was a late, great night I won’t forget.”

In typical Swiftie fashion, many are starting to speculate based off her repeated love for capitalizing four letter words that start with “W.” See some additional Swift posts as evidence, along with some possible fan theories — proving that her post-rainy show might have some hidden clues… Maybe for the newly announced Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)?

Even though we have one last show in Nashville tonight I just have to post these photos causeeeee… it’s been WILD. I got to announce Speak Now (my version) is coming on 7/7, got to perform ‘Nothing New’ with boss genius/baby angel face @phoebe_bridgers for the first time, and… pic.twitter.com/zYANuNkM5x — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 8, 2023

Vegas, you were WILD. The crowd of childhood dreams ✨ What’s there to do but play again tonight? Here’s a few pics by Ethan Miller/@GettyImages and a video my dad took! pic.twitter.com/PM59BNSBYa — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 25, 2023

WELL. Last night was a rush. Thank you to everyone in that glorious Glendale night 2 crowd for giving us all you had and more. Counting down the hours til we get to play again. See you in Vegas 😆 IG 📷 @ShearerPhoto @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/dsG4197X0L — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 20, 2023