Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour continues to be a gift to fans. Last night (May 12), she brought the critically-acclaimed tour to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, for another one of her jam-packed productions.

Throughout the course of the tour, Swift has made good on her promise to include at least one song in her three-hour set unique to each city. Last night, she performed two — “Gold Rush” from Evermore and “Come Back…Be Here” from Red.

Though the song was originally released in October of 2012, this only marks the second time Swift has performed the song live — the first being the Toronto stop of her Reputation tour. The performance of “Come Back…Be Here” came by her friend, collaborator, and tour opener, Phoebe Bridgers.

“I take requests if they are polite and decently worded,” said Swift, before proceeding to perform “Come Back…Be Here.”

While Swift is known to share stories of love in her music, she tends to keep details rather mum about her personal life.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Bridgers praised Swift’s ability to maintain an air of secrecy about her life, while having fun and making music.

“She’s such a deep, wise human being, and has not sacrificed fun at all,” said Bridgers. “She validates those boundaries that people have tried to take from her for her whole life.”

You can check out a clip of the “Come Back…Be Here” performance above.