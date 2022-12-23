The Swifties aren’t taking their feet off of Ticketmaster’s neck. Taylor Swift fans have filed a second lawsuit against Ticketmaster following the infamous pre-sale for her Eras tour, according to a report from Rolling Stone.

In the latest lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday, December 20, fans claimed Ticketmaster violated federal antitrust laws and unfair competition laws, which resulted in the botched presale.

“Ticketmaster intentionally and purposefully misled millions of fans into believing it would prevent bots and scalpers from participating in the presales,” the lawsuit says. “However, millions of fans were unable to purchase tickets during the TaylorSwiftTix Presale and the Capital One Presale, due in large part to unprecedented website traffic caused by Ticketmaster allowing 14 million unverified Ticketmaster users and a ‘staggering’ number of bots to participate in the presales.”

Swift herself has not commented on the active lawsuits, however, days after the presale, she took to her Instagram to express her disdain toward Ticketmaster and Live Nation, saying, “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.”

At the time of writing, 26 fans are documented as plaintiffs in the active lawsuits.