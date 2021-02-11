YouTube
Taylor Swift Fans Think Her Upcoming ‘Good Morning America’ Announcement Involves Her Re-Recorded Songs

Taylor Swift has been full of surprises over the last year. The singer dropped not one, but two surprise albums for fans in 2020, that being Folklore and Evermore and by the looks of it she already has another one prepared for her supporters in 2021.

On Wednesday night, Good Morning America revealed that the singer has a surprise announcement to make to fans, one that she would share with them exclusively on the ABC morning show on Thursday. After catching wind of the tweets, Swifties from all corners of the world took to Twitter to share their theories on what the announcement could be about.

The bulk of the responses find her fans anticipating news on her re-recorded songs. “Love story re-recording is coming,” one person said in reply to the GMA tweet. Another said, “HERE WE GO” with the hashtags #TaylorSwift #tayloriscoming #rerecordings, and #lovestory.

The singer has been re-recording her past albums since November 2020 when the embargo that prevented her from doing so was lifted. Her reason for doing so is because her former label, Big Machine, refused to give her the masters of music she made before 2018. Instead, they were sold to another individual for $300 million. Since then, Swift has been hard at work with the process, so much so that she missed the American Music Awards because she was locked in the studio working on the new recordings.

You can read some more reactions from Swift fans below.

