Taylor Swift’s newest album, Lover, only just came out last summer, but she’s already back at it. In a surprise announcement this morning, Swift revealed that she will be releasing a new album, Folklore, tonight.

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

In Swift’s announcement, she revealed the album will have a significant Big Red Machine presence: It features collaborations with Bon Iver (who co-wrote and sings on a song with Swift) and The National’s Aaron Dessner (who co-wrote or produced 11 of the 16 tracks on the album). Swift also cites William Bowery and Jack Antonoff as other folks who helped bring the record to life.

Swift wrote:

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, <em>folklore</em>. Surprise! Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; Aaron Dessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), Bon Iver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and Jack Antonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Servan Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing Beth Garrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much [heart emoji].”

The National also offered a bit more detail when they shared Swift’s post this morning, noting the Bryce Dessner is also involved in the album. They wrote, “We are incredibly proud of the collaborative work @taylorswift13 & @aaron_dessner have created together on her new album ‘folklore’, with orchestrations from @bryce_dessner. We can’t wait for you to hear it!

Additionally, a video for “Cardigan,” which Swift wrote and directed, will debut tonight.

Check out the Folklore art and tracklist below, as well as the rest of Swift’s announcement tweets.

1. “The 1”

2. “Cardigan”

3. “The Last Great American Dynasty”

4. “Exile” Feat. Bon Iver

5. “My Tears Ricochet”

6. “Mirrorball”

7. “Seven”

8. “August”

9. “This Is Me Trying”

10. “Illicit Affairs”

11. “Invisible String”

12. “Mad Woman”

13. “Epiphany”

14. “Betty”

15. “Peace”

16. “Hoax”

17. “The Lakes” (bonus track)

folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week😄 Each has unique covers & photos https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/tG34e0MpgJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team – Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne pic.twitter.com/2hNXnzFbwY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

Editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling 😂 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

Folklore is out 7/24 via Republic. Pre-order it here.

This post is being updated.