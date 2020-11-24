Taylor Swift’s beloved new album Folklore was recorded during the pandemic without in-person contact between Swift and her two primary collaborators, Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff. Now the trio behind the album have come together for a new concert film, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, which begins streaming on Disney+ tomorrow (November 25).

Swift shared a trailer for the film today, and in one clip, Swift, Dessner, and Antonoff note that these sessions were the first time all three of them have been in the same room together. The room, by the way, is the titular Long Pong Studio, Dessner’s building in Hudson Valley, New York where The National recorded their two most recent albums: 2017’s Sleep Well Beast (the album cover of which is a photo of the building) and 2019’s I Am Easy To Find.

Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement 🤓 You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BTWSRM0yaI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 24, 2020

Dessner and the rest of The National previously discussed the studio in a CBS This Morning interview from 2017, with Matt Berninger saying, “It’s the perfect environment. I’ve never been in a place this nice and this tranquil, honestly. Swimming in that pond and then there are like red-winged blackbirds landing in the cattails… it’s kind of ridiculous.”

Watch the Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions trailer above.