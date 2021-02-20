The Haim sisters released their third studio album Women In Music Pt. III back in June. Though it’s been less than a year since the record’s debut, Haim have already begun calling on various musicians to reimagine some of their tracks with remixes. So far, they’ve shared a reworked version “3 am” both by Toro Y Moi and Thundercat. And after a lot of cryptic social media posts, they have unveiled a remix to their song “Gasoline” with Taylor Swift. According to Swift, that makes her an inaugural part of Haim’s family.

After the “Gasoline” collaboration debuted, Haim shared a few heartfelt words about having Swift on the track. “Since we released wimpiii in june, taylor always told us that gasoline was her favorite,” they wrote on social media. “So when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her. she brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life.”

Retweeting the kind message, Swift said her work on the track officially makes the “4th Haim sister.” “Cancel the DNA test I’m the 4th Haim sister and this song is the only proof I need,” she wrote.

Women In Music Pt. III is out now via Columbia. Get it here.