In honor of The Tortured Poets Department being Taylor Swift‘s 11th studio album, here are 11 initial thoughts on the album.

1. In his memoir Chronicles, Bob Dylan writes about how a new way of playing the guitar changed the way he connected to his songs. “I never used this style, didn’t see that there’d be any purpose to it. But now all of a sudden it came back to me, and I realized that this way of playing would revitalize my world,” the passage reads. It was this a-ha moment that led to late-discography masterpieces like Time Out Of Mind and Rough And Rowdy Ways.

Taylor Swift had an a-ha moment of her own during the pandemic. Lover featured some of her best-ever songs (“Cruel Summer,” ‘Cornelia Street”), but she was also reaching the limit of where her, as she put it during an interview with Zane Lowe, “diaristic” approach to songwriting could take her. So, for the first time, she began writing songs that weren’t necessarily based on her own experiences. “My world felt opened up creatively,” Swift said with relief. “There was a point that I got to as a writer who only wrote very diaristic songs that I felt was unsustainable for my future moving forward.” She called the response to folklore, which received some of the best reviews of her career, “a real breakthrough moment of excitement and happiness.”

Swift carried that excitement into evermore, Midnights, and now, The Tortured Poets Department.

2. The Tortured Poets Department is an introspective mix of both of her styles: the confessional, ripped-from-the-diary lyrics of her older albums meets the character studies of folklore and evermore, with the sleek synth-pop production of Midnights. This blending of storytelling approaches allows her to reflect on moments that she’s personally experienced, but with a poetic “based on a true story” creative license instead of straight-up autobiography. Be careful about assuming that every “I” on The Tortured Poets Department is meant to be taken as “I, Taylor Swift” (we probably would have heard if she spent time in the slammer). That being said…

3. Look, there’s going to be a lot of talk about Swift and Matty Healy, and how much of the album seems to be about their rebound fling after she dated Joe Alwyn for years and before Travis Kelce entered the picture. I get it. But it’s the songs, not the exes, that matter. And these are strong songs: “So Long, London” is a chilling addition to the track five canon, “Loml” has a wrenching last-second lyrical twist, the relatable “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” is about appearing positive on the outside while feeling miserable on the inside, and “Guilty As Sin?” is an instant favorite.

Healy’s “influence,” so to speak, can mostly be felt in how the album as a whole is presented. The Tortured Poets Department is long, sincere, wordy, genre-less, and extremely personal, sometimes to the point of discomfort (“Down Bad”) — these are all descriptors that also apply to The 1975. For the record, this is a compliment. The Tortured Poets Department is a tremendously heartbreaking and deeply engrossing album.

4. To my ears, there’s no obvious hit, like “Shake It Off” or “Anti-Hero.” The album will inevitably break streaming and sales records, and at least one song will debut and stay at the top of the charts for weeks (I would put money on “But Daddy I Love Him” being all over TikTok by the weekend), but Taylor isn’t chasing radio domination like she did with “Me!” anymore. She doesn’t have to. The industry bends itself to her will.