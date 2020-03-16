Taylor Swift Encourages Her Fans To ‘Truly Isolate’ As A Coronavirus Safety Measure

“Social distancing” has become a broadly used term in recent days, and it basically means limiting unnecessary contact with other people by staying away from them. In this case, it is encouraged as a way to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, which only continues to become a greater and greater international concern.

Plenty of celebrities have shared their thoughts on the situation, and so too has Taylor Swift. The singer seems to be discouraged by how she sees some people handling the situation, as she doesn’t believe everybody is taking the threat seriously enough.

Swift addressed her fans, writing in an Instagram Story, “I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now. I’m seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this. It’s a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now.”

Meanwhile, people in New York City won’t have to worry about being exposed to the coronavirus at a concert, as all concert venues and movie theaters in NYC are being shut down.