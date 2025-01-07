In one of her earliest songs, “Teardrops On My Guitar,” Taylor Swift sings, “Drew looks at me, I fake a smile so he won’t see.” But there was no fake smile from a different Drew on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy!. It was the real thing after he redeemed himself to the Swifties.

Back in September 2024, Drew Goins, a journalist from Honolulu, Hawaii, whiffed on the following clue: “The first of Taylor Swift’s record 4 AOTY Grammys was for this record in 2010.” The correct answer was “what is Fearless?” but Drew could only shake his head and smile. He returned to the game show this week for the Second Chance Tournament, and during the interview portion of the episode with host Ken Jennings, he discussed how he let all Taylor Swift fans — but especially his brother — down.

“I got a Taylor Swift question wrong, and went home worried that the Swifties would come rip me out of my bed one night, but it turns out the angriest Swiftie was my brother, who’s here today,” he shared. “The night before taping, he had prepared an entire practice board for me… and it was entirely Taylor Swift.”

All that practice paid off when Drew had control of the board during last night’s episode, and there was only one clue in the first round left unturned. “In 2014, Taylor Swift gave us this album named for a different year,” it read. Luckily, Drew buzzed in first and, well, you can watch what happens here.

Taylor Swift knows places. Drew knows Taylor Swift albums.