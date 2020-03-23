Taylor Swift And Kim Kardashian Respond To The Leaked Kanye West ‘Famous’ Call

While most of the recent news in the music world (and the world at large) has had something to do with the coronavirus, something big happened outside of that scope this weekend: The famous 2016 phone call about the Kanye West song “Famous” between him and Taylor Swift leaked. The call initially didn’t look good for Swift, but now the optics have shifted, as the leaks reveal Kanye wasn’t fully forthcoming about the lyrics of “Famous.”

Now, Swift and Kim Kardashian have offered subtle responses to the leaks by liking posts on social media that indicate how they feel about the situation.

Since the news came out, Swift has liked a number of posts on Tumblr about the call. One post is a photo of a baby smiling in its sleep, captioned, “how i sleep at night knowing we were right all this time and now we have the receipts to prove it.” Another is a photo of Swift pointing to herself, and it is captioned, “WHO WAS TELLING THE TRUTH THE ENTIRE TIME???” Another post reads, “And that is how you let Karma take care of itself.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian doesn’t seem to think the leaks are a big deal. She liked a tweet that reads, “The video showed nothing new. We all knew that. I’m so confused right now.”

Swift spoke at length about her relationship with Kanye in a Rolling Stone cover story from last year, and she said of the phone call, “When he gets on the phone with me, and I was so touched that he would be respectful and, like, tell me about this one line in the song. And I was like, ‘OK, good. We’re back on good terms.’ And then when I heard the song, I was like, ‘I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it.'”