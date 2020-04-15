Earlier this month, Lady Gaga guested on The Tonight Show to make a big announcement, but when it came time to share the news, she actually wasn’t ready to. She apparently needed more time to get her affairs in order, and a few days later, she revealed what she had been working on: Gaga is teaming up with Global Citizen for Together At Home, a charity livestream concert event to benefit coronavirus relief.

When the performance was announced, it already had a huge lineup, and now it has gotten even bigger: Yesterday, more artists were added to the bill, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, The Killers, Christine & The Queens, Pharrell, Camila Cabello, and Alicia Keys. They join the stacked lineup that already included Gaga, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Finneas, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Lang Lang, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, and Maluma.

Sharing the expanded lineup, Gaga wrote, “Can’t wait for you to see what we’ve put together! Tune in!”

One World: Together At Home airs 4/18 at 8 p.m. EST on all major networks.

