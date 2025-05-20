It’s been a little while now since we’ve gotten a new “Taylor’s Version” album, as the latest is 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which came out in October 2023. She still has a few left to do, among them Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Well, now we have a new taste of it, thanks to The Handmaid’s Tale.

In the new penultimate episode of the series, “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” is featured in the opening scene (above). It’s a good look at the song, too, as the scene runs for over two minutes, with the track playing the whole time.

While fans may want to think this means Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is coming soon, they’ve been burned before. Back in August 2023, a new episode of the Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty included a snippet of “Delicate (Taylor’s Version).” Handmaid’s Tale actually isn’t even the first time we’ve heard “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version),” as it was in an August 2023 teaser for “Wilderness.”

Also that month (busy month for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) news), Ed Sheeran revealed that he hadn’t yet recorded his contributions to “End Game (Taylor’s Version),” so hopefully that’s changed since then.

Check out the Handmaid’s Tale clip above.