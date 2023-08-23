In recent years, Taylor Swift has really taken to debuting snippets of new music in teasers for movies and TV shows. In particular, she’s forged quite the relationship on this front with the Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty. Now she’s back at it again, this time in a new teaser for Prime Video’s Wilderness. In the new teaser, our first listen of “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” can be heard.

Another day another drama, but all she thinks about is karma…. Your first look at #Wilderness, featuring “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” by @taylorswift13 coming to Prime Video on the 15th September 🐍 pic.twitter.com/XXAPFQkfui — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) August 23, 2023

Press materials note the track, which will be the series’ opening titles song, “reflects Liv’s (Jenna Coleman) transformation after her supposed ‘happily-ever-after’ quickly turns into a living nightmare on discovering her husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair.”

This isn’t the first track from Reputation (Taylor’s Version) that we’ve gotten a look at, as a few weeks ago, some of “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” popped up in a The Summer I Turned Pretty teaser. Although we’ve seen two tracks from it, Reputation (Taylor’s Version) hasn’t officially been announced yet.

For now, the focus is on 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which Swift announced at the final The Eras Tour concert in the US of 2023. Swift explained, “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”