Longtime friends Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are both killing it on their individual tours. Both artists have dates going well into next year. And they also have projects on the way.

Swift is currently gearing up to release 1989 (Taylor’s Version), a re-recording of her fifth studio album. But fans are also wondering when they can expect a re-recording of her sixth studio album, 2017’s Reputation. On Reputation is a collaboration with Sheeran and Future called “End Game.” While this song became a fan favorite, Sheeran hinted that it may be a while until we get Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Deep & Shallow Podcast on Sirius XM, Cohen asked Sheeran if he had recorded a new version of “End Game” yet.

Sheeran responded, “No, I haven’t. No. No.”

While this particular song is still on the way, it seems Swift has begun re-recording Reputation. Swifties noticed that a new version of “Delicate” played in an episode of the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sheeran admitted that he had not yet gone to any of the Eras Tour shows, as he is currently busy with his own tour. He did, however, share that he hopes to catch a show next year.

You can see a clip from the interview above.

