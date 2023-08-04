Previews of new Taylor Swift music seem to pop up out of nowhere, and now it’s happened again. On today’s (August 4) new episode of the Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty, some of “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” can be heard during a scene. This is the first rerecording of a Reputation song that has been heard. Naturally, this would suggest that the Reputation (Taylor’s Version) album is in the works.

🚨 First preview of ‘Delicate (Taylor’s Version)’ featured on ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty.’ pic.twitter.com/EnvaCRdGjM — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 4, 2023

The Summer I Turned Pretty has actually been a valuable resource for Swift previews. In a 2022 trailer for the show, a snippet of “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” (originally from 1989) was teased. Then, about a month ago, some of “Back To December (Taylor’s Version)” popped up in a trailer for the latest season.

So far, the whole Taylor’s Version albums endeavor has been a massive success. She’s released three so far since 2021 — Fearless, Red, and Speak Now — and they’ve all topped the Billboard 200 chart. “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” from Red (Taylor’s Version) was even a No. 1 single on the Hot 100. In fact, it’s the longest chart-topper ever and the first one that’s over 10 minutes in length.

Check out the The Summer I Turned Pretty clip above.