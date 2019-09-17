Taylor Swift is one of the biggest touring artists in the world, and now, she has announced her first North American shows of 2020. They’re no ordinary shows, though: Swift will be hosting “Lover Fest East” and “Lover Fest West” next summer.

“Lover Fest West” goes down at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 25 and 26. Press materials note that Swift’s July 25 performance will be the first event held at the new SoFi Stadium, which will make her the first women in history to open an NFL stadium. After that, she will take over Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on July 31 and August 1 for “Lover Fest East.”

Unlike most other festivals, each Lover Fest date will be ticketed separately. Tickets for all four dates are set to go on sale on October 17.

Swift announced the festivals on Twitter, writing, “The Lover album is open fields, sunsets, + SUMMER. I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West!”

The openers for the events “will be announced soon,” but fans could start speculating now based on artists Swift has worked with in recent years. Over the course of making and promoting her previous two albums, Swift has collaborated or toured with Brendan Urie, Dixie Chicks, Charli XCX, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Shawn Mandes, Haim, and others.

Check out Swift’s 2020 tour dates below.

06/20/2020 — Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Boutique

06/24/2020 — Berlin, Germany @ The Waldbühne

06/26/2020 — Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Sommertid

07/01/2020 — Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

07/03/2020 — Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

07/05/2020 — Nîmes, France @ Festival de Nîmes

07/09/2020 — Oeiras, Portugal @ NOS Alive

07/18/2020 — Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

07/25/2020 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Lover Fest West)

07/26/2020 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Lover Fest West)

07/31/2020 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (Lover Fest East)

08/01/2020 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (Lover Fest East)