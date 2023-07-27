Last year, Taylor Swift was sued by author Teresa La Dart, who claimed that the pop star stole the design from her 2010 self-published book Lover for her 2019 LP of the same title.

According to Billboard, La Dart has dropped her lawsuit after Swift’s lawyers said the case “never should have been filed.” They demanded the case be dismissed, saying it was “legally and factually baseless.”

In August of last year, La Dart’s lawyer shared a statement with Pitchfork. “It has been a bizarre day as this was filed less than 24 hours ago,” It read. “Glad to provide some insight as many commentators seem to think this was poorly undertaken. Initially, it is important to note Miss La Dart feels strongly that her full work needs to be compared with that of Miss Swift’s before a conclusion is made here.”

“Secondly, this decision was not made nor taken lightly considering the other side is quite formidable. Lastly, this was a recent consideration and this filing was made ostensibly to reserve Miss La Dart’s rights (primarily at this point) since yesterday was the date the statute of limitations closed. Hope the masses can understand these issues from her perspective, in other words.”