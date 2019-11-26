After some controversy leading up to the AMAs, Taylor Swift took the stage at the awards show and performed a medley of her hits, past and present. One of the highlights was “Lover,” which was performed with a new string-boosted arrangement. It was a fresh and stirring take on the song, and now Swift has shared a new remix of the track, based on the arrangement from that performance.

So excited to release the new version of Lover, the First Dance Remix – based on the arrangement of the AMAs performance! https://t.co/EnaBoNK2OT pic.twitter.com/9avGusDmy0 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 26, 2019

The “First Dance Remix” gives Swift fans the perfect wedding song that was literally made for an emotional first dance. The song already had some strong wedding vibes, with lyrics like, “Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand? / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover.”

In a recent interview, Swift spoke about the creative freedom she had while making Lover, saying, “In my previous situation, there were creative constraints, issues that we had over the years. […] When someone just looks at you and says ‘Yes, you deserve what you want’, after a decade or more of being told, ‘I’m not sure you deserve what you want’ — there’s a freedom that comes with that. It’s like when people find ‘the one,’ they’re like, ‘It was easy, I just knew and I felt free’. And that made me feel I could make an album that was exactly what I wanted to make.”

Listen to “Lover (First Dance Remix)” above.