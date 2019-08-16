Republic

Taylor Swift is a fan of giving small hints to her fans about what she has coming up, but now she’s done with being subtle: Swift has just shared the full tracklist for her upcoming album, Lover.

One thing that sticks out immediately is that the Dixie Chicks are featured on “Soon You’ll Get Better.” A collaboration between the two has been rumored since Swift released her video for “Me!,” as the clip subtly features a painting of an old Dixie Chicks press photo.

There are other interesting things to note here as well. “Cornelia Street,” for instance, refers to where she used to live in Manhattan (Swift put the building up for sale in 2017). It’s also possible that “Cruel Summer” is a reference to Kanye West, as his GOOD Music record label released the Cruel Summer compilation album in 2012. Of course, Swift and Kanye haven’t always been on the best of terms.

Check out the full Lover tracklist below.

1. “I Forgot That You Existed”

2. “Cruel Summer”

3. “Lover”

4. “The Man”

5. “The Archer”

6. “I Think He Knows”

7. “Miss Americana And The Heartbreak Prince”

8. “Paper Rings”

9. “Cornelia Street”

10. “Death By A Thousand Cuts”

11. “London Boy”

12. “Soon You’ll Get Better” (feat. Dixie Chicks)

13. “False God”

14. “You Need To Calm Down”

15. “Afterglow”

16. “Me!” (feat. Brendon Urie)

17. “It’s Nice To Have A Friend”

18. “Daylight”

Lover is out 8/23 via Republic. Pre-order it here.