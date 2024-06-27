If there is ever any doubt that Taylor Swift really is a girls’ girl, Lupita Nyong’o‘s recent appearance on Hot Ones just might put it to rest. While suffering the effects of the Wings of Death, the A Quiet Place: Day One star told the story of how Swift came to her rescue when the usual channels broke down while requesting to clear one of the singer’s hits for one of the actor’s movies.

After host Sean Evans showed off his research team’s signature prowess in tracking down background info by asking Nyong’o about the “Shake It Off” singalong at the end of her 2019 zombie horror film Little Monsters, Lupita gushed about Taylor’s generosity in allowing the song to be used for the movie.

“When I was working in London on Star Wars… I was getting a little depressed,” she explained. She recalled how a friend played “Shake It Off” to help get her out of her funk, creating a special meaning behind the song for her. “It meant a lot to me that I was going to get to play on the ukulele,” she said.

However, after the producers admitted that the initial request for clearance had been denied, Nyong’o took matters into her own hands, writing to the star directly. “I told her that story about how it lifted me from an almost depression and the next thing I knew, it was cleared.” She also took the opportunity to thank Swift on the show, as she hasn’t had a chance to do it in person yet.

You can watch the full story above.