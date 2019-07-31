From her Marvel debut in Black Panther to Jordan Peele’s Get Out followup Us, Lupita Nyong’o is having a great time at the movies in recent years. Which is great, because after winning the Academy Award for her heartbreaking work in 12 Years a Slave, it’s nice to see the incredibly talented actress branching out into blockbuster fare and the horror genre. And it seems Nyong’o has taken a liking to the latter, as her next film, Little Monsters, is a horror-comedy about a zombie apocalypse with a bit of a youthful twist.

I mean, a really “youthful twist,” because Nyong’o plays a schoolteacher who’s forced to shepherd and defend a bunch of unruly children when the flesh and guts-eating monsters invade. Per the official logline accompanying the new trailer:

LITTLE MONSTERS follows Dave (Alexander England), a washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s kindergarten class field trip after taking a serious liking to the fearless schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Lupita Nyong’o). Dave’s intentions are complicated by the presence of the world’s most famous kids’ show personality and competition for Miss Caroline’s affections, Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad). One thing none of them bargained for, however, is a sudden zombie outbreak. Will Dave rise to the occasion and have a chance at Miss Caroline’s heart, or will the zombies get there first?

From Australian director Abe Forsythe, who described Little Monsters as “an R-rated Pixar movie,” the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and later screened at South By Southwest. It’s scheduled for a November 15th release in Ireland and the United Kingdom, but sadly, there’s no word yet on if and when it will be getting a wider release in the United States.