Midnights by Taylor Swift came out later in the year. The album was surprise-announced during the MTV VMAs at the end of August, and it arrived October 21, just in time for the 10-year anniversary of her fourth studio album Red. However, this lateness has not affected the end-of-the-year chart statistics.

According to @talkofthecharts on Twitter, Midnights takes the No. 4 spot on Billboard‘s 200 year-end chart with only two weeks of eligible tracking. This means that her fans streamed it a ridiculous amount of times during those two weeks.

.@taylorswift13’s “Midnights” lands at #4 on Billboard 200’s year end chart with just two weeks of eligible tracking. — Talk of the Charts (@talkofthecharts) December 1, 2022

I mean, it’s not that much of a surprise considering Swift also literally broke Ticketmaster while her Eras Tour pre-sale was happening. The site was opened up for 1.5 million users, but 14 million ended up on it at once, spending hours trying to get good seats. Meanwhile, the third track on Midnights, “Anti-Hero,” is still occupying the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the only song of hers to remain in the Top 10 after she briefly broke a record by taking up all 10 spots with her songs. She reacted to the victory with a fittingly frazzled tweet: “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” the singer wrote.