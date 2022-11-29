Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Is Unstoppable, Remaining No. 1 On The Hot 100 Chart For A Fifth Week

The world cannot get enough of Taylor Swift. This year alone, the pop star has broken Ticketmaster with her tour pre-sale, swept all of the 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100. Now she’s continuing to hold her No. 1 spot on that chart with her Midnights hit “Anti-Hero.”

On the new Hot 100 dated December 3, “Anti-Hero” remains untouched at No. 1. No other Swift songs are on the chart; Drake and 21 Savage trail her with a collaborative track from Her Loss, there’s Sam Smith and Kim Petras with their ubiquitous “Unholy,” there’s Steve Lacy’s infectious “Bad Habit,” and there’s even Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

“Anti-Hero” is the singer’s ninth No. 1 song of her career, and it’s her fifth to debut on top. When she occupied all 10 of the top spots, she reacted by writing on Twitter, “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES.” The rest of her songs were nudged out when Her Loss dropped, and then Drake and 21 Savage took up eight of the remaining spots. Drake not-so-subtly shaded the “You Belong With Me” performer with an Instagram story that blocked out her No. 1 spot on the chart with some emojis. Luckily she doesn’t have to take revenge… she still has the No. 1 spot, the best kind of revenge there is.

