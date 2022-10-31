Earlier today, Taylor Swift did something that has never been done before: On the new Hot 100 chart dated November 5, every song in the top 10 is by Swift. Yes, Midnights tracks are in spots 1 through 10, with “Anti-Hero” taking the crown. Naturally, Swift is thrilled about this, and while 13 is the number she tends to associate with, this time, it’s 10 that takes the spotlight.

In a tweet reacting to the news, Swift wrote, “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES.”

10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES. https://t.co/q1n5Zc6pYA — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 31, 2022

“Anti-Hero” is now Swift’s ninth No. 1 song of her career, as well as her fifth one to debut on top. Aside from “Anti-Hero,” also in this week’s top 10 are “Lavender Haze” (No. 2), “Maroon” (No. 3), “Snow On The Beach” Feat. Lana Del Rey (No. 4), “Midnight Rain” (No. 5), “Bejeweled” (No. 6), “Question…?” (No. 7), “You’re On Your Own, Kid” (No. 8), “Karma” (No. 9), and “Vigilante Sh*t” (No. 10). Furthermore, “Mastermind” is at No. 13, “Labyrinth” is No. 14, and “Sweet Nothing” is No. 15, meaning all songs from the base version of Midnights are in the top 15.

This means that Swift now has the second-most top-10 songs of all time: 40, which is second behind Drake’s 59. Midnights is also the first album with 10 top-10 songs; previously, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy had nine in 2021.

Midnights is out now via Republic. Get it here.