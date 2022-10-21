Taylor Swift Anti-Hero video
‘Midnights’ Is Taylor Swift’s Most Explicit Album Ever And It’s Not Even Close

Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights is out now and one thing people have picked up on is just how much Swift swears on it. (Vulture even has a ranking of “Swift’s Swear-iest Midnights Lyrics.”) The question is when it comes to profanity, how does Midnights rank in Swift’s discography?

It turns out Midnights is No. 1 and it’s not even really a contest.

A Reddit post from last year, shared following the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), showed that Swift’s album with the most swears (classified here as uses of the words “f*ck,” “sh*t,” “b*tch,” “hell,” “g*ddamn,” “damn,” and alternate forms of those words) was Evermore, with 18 total uses of swear words. That data could use to be updated now that Midnights has arrived, so I crunched the numbers.

Using the lyrics from the album’s songs, as listed on Genius, I tallied the uses of the aforementioned curses across the album (excluding the songs from the expanded 3am Edition) and found there were 28 swears: ten uses of “sh*t,” seven of “f*ck,” six of “damn,” three of “g*ddamn,” and two of “hell.” Add the mention of “dickhead” in “Question…?” and we have a total of 29.

As far as the song with the most curses, “Lavender Haze” is the winner with ten (“damn” six times and “sh*t” four). In a three-way tie for second with four swears each are “Maroon,” “Vigilante Sh*t,” and “Karma.”

Midnights is out now via Republic. Get it here.

