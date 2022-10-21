Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights is out now and one thing people have picked up on is just how much Swift swears on it. (Vulture even has a ranking of “Swift’s Swear-iest Midnights Lyrics.”) The question is when it comes to profanity, how does Midnights rank in Swift’s discography?

It turns out Midnights is No. 1 and it’s not even really a contest.

A Reddit post from last year, shared following the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), showed that Swift’s album with the most swears (classified here as uses of the words “f*ck,” “sh*t,” “b*tch,” “hell,” “g*ddamn,” “damn,” and alternate forms of those words) was Evermore, with 18 total uses of swear words. That data could use to be updated now that Midnights has arrived, so I crunched the numbers.

Using the lyrics from the album’s songs, as listed on Genius, I tallied the uses of the aforementioned curses across the album (excluding the songs from the expanded 3am Edition) and found there were 28 swears: ten uses of “sh*t,” seven of “f*ck,” six of “damn,” three of “g*ddamn,” and two of “hell.” Add the mention of “dickhead” in “Question…?” and we have a total of 29.

As far as the song with the most curses, “Lavender Haze” is the winner with ten (“damn” six times and “sh*t” four). In a three-way tie for second with four swears each are “Maroon,” “Vigilante Sh*t,” and “Karma.”

