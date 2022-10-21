Which Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ Song Is About Tom Hiddleston?

Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, is garnering a lot of attention — as a widespread, popular release, with certain songs being analyzed by eagle-eyed fans. One of these tracks is “Midnight Rain,” which finds Swift reflecting on a past relationship. The person wanted a home life, comfort, and a bride, but she wanted to be free and keep building a name for herself in pop music. Who could this be about? Her ex, Tom Hiddleston, appears to be the top suspect.

After meeting at the Met Gala in May 2016, Swift and Hiddleston, previously dubbed “HiddleSwift,” dated for three months from June through September, following her split with Calvin Harris. Swift has since been with her longtime partner, actor Joe Alwyn, but still reflects on her past relationships through the music. Case in point, the track “Getaway Car” on 2017’s Reputation has long been believed to be a Hiddleston-inspired one.

“when taylor swift writes a banger song its always tom hiddleston at the scene of the crime. i need to thank that british man for giving me midnight rain and getaway car,” one Twitter user wrote.

In “Midnight Rain,” Swift sings lines like “He wanted a bride, I was making my own name.” Hiddleston went on to get engaged to fellow actor Zawe Ashton. Additional theories about the song are Taylor Lautner or even someone from Swift’s hometown growing up prior to her becoming a pop star.

Continue scrolling for some fan reactions about Taylor Swift’s “Midnight Rain” and Tom Hiddleston’s perceived part in the song.

midnight rain is for the girlies who still fantasise about tom hiddleston and taylor swift in italy and think: that’s what i want. that’s me, i’m girlies — astrid’s house (@sushi_mp3) October 21, 2022

i giggle every time i think about how taylor writes tom hiddleston songs because they’re always SO GOOD — leyla 🌷 (@leylalocken) October 21, 2022

La trilogía de Tom Hiddleston, by Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/ZQiJhkjbYW — 🧣Frida (Taylor’s version)🧣 (@marjoriegold13) October 21, 2022