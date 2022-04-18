After releasing and re-releasing quite a few albums the past couple of years, Taylor Swift is laying low so far this year. However, last month, NYU announced that they would be awarding the pop star an honorary doctorate of fine arts and that she will be speaking at commencement at Yankee Stadium on May 18. Now, she’s being championed by the science community who are naming a newly discovered species of millipede after her.

According to Phys.org, 16 new species of millipede were found in the Appalachian Mountains. Thanks to the “All Too Well” singer, one species goes by Nannaria swiftae. Virginia Tech scientists announced the species in a paper, in which one author named Derek Hennen wrote: “Her music helped me get through the highs and lows of graduate school, so naming a new millipede species after her is my way of saying thanks.”

This new millipede species is Nannaria swiftae: I named it after @taylorswift13! I'm a big fan of her music, so I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this new species from Tennessee after her. A high honor! pic.twitter.com/fXml3xX5Vs — Derek Hennen, Ph.D. (@derekhennen) April 15, 2022

Though Swift has been laying low, she recently shared some kind words in support of her collaborator Phoebe Bridgers in a recent interview. “I think that the specificity of Phoebe’s lyrics and the vulnerability she expresses in her voice when she delivers them is what makes her music so deeply impactful and moving for me as a fan,” she said. “You feel like she’s reliving a precise memory or delivering a secret message to someone and you get the privilege to read it or hear about it.”