A Midnights fan favorite is about to get a major update. This Friday (May 26), Taylor Swift will drop a special edition of her 10th studio album, Midnights, called Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition).

On the new edition are some new tracks for which fans have been waiting on a wide release. Fans will finally get to stream “Hits Different,” which was previously only available on Target’s edition of Midnights. Swifties and members of the Spice Cabinet can also rejoice, as they will get to hear a remix of “Karma,” featuring none other than Ice Spice herself.

Additionally, Swift revealed that the special edition will include an updated version of her Lana Del Rey collaboration, “Snow On The Beach.”

“Snow On The Beach” was originally released as a Swift and Del Rey collaboration on Midnights last October. However, upon the release of Midnights, fans were surprised to hear that Del Rey only provided minimal background vocals, and not a full verse or chorus.

“You asked for it, we listened,” said Swift in the caption of an Instagram post. “Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on ‘Snow on the Beach.'”

Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) is out 5/26 via Republic. Find more information here.