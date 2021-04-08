In less than 24 hours, Taylor Swift’s new album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) will be out in the world. Before that, though, Swift has shared one more preview of it. Furthermore, she also got Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray to help her tease some additional snippets from the album.

Swift debuted a snippet of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” on Good Morning America today, saying, “Good morning, America, it’s Taylor. I just wanted to say, first of all, you guys have been so supportive at Good Morning America since Day 1 of this entire process of me re-recording my music. I’m so ecstatic that my album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. It’s crazy that it’s finally here. I wanted to give you guys, as a thank you, an exclusive first glimpse of one of the songs on the album, the title track ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version).'”

Rodrigo and Gray also got together to share a pair of videos teasing some other Fearless (Taylor’s Version) songs. The pair filmed a parody of Swift’s classic “You Belong With Me” video, scored by the re-recorded version, and posted it on Gray’s TikTok. For Rodrigo’s Instagram, they recorded a similarly spirited skit to tease the new version of “White Horse.”

📹 IG | @Olivia_Rodrigo: we got a sneak peak of white horse (taylor’s version) and we just had to make this vid lol. one of my fav songs of all time. remix this and sing along! @@conangray #FearlessTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/glo1DKeAnT — Taylor Swift News (@tswiftnzmedia2) April 8, 2021

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is out 4/9 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.