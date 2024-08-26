The European leg of Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour is over, and so, too, is Paramore‘s time as an opener. The influential group — led by Hayley Williams, Zac Farro, and Taylor York — has played more than two dozen shows on the trek, including every show since May. Paramore shared their appreciation for Swift asking them to join the tour in a post on their Instagram account.

“@TaylorSwift, thank you for asking us to be a part of such an incredible moment in your life and career. We loved playing for the Swifties, we loved watching you tell your life story through this show. And we truly fell in love with your whole crew,” they wrote. “Congrats on one more leg of this giant, history making tour. We love you!” There’s also a fun photo of Williams and Swift giving a thumbs up, which you can see here.

Swift and Williams have known each other since 2009 when they were introduced to each other at a Grammys party thrown by Timabaland. The Paramore singer recalled the meeting last year on The Tonight Show. “I was very nervous,” she said, “but a woman came up to me and she said, ‘I’m Taylor Swift’s mom and, you know, Taylor doesn’t have a lot of friends her age that do music. And I would love to, like, you know, introduce you guys or get your number.’… Andrea, the legend that she is, she connected us.”