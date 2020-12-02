Pop

The First Preview Of Taylor Swift’s Re-Recorded Music Comes Via A Ryan Reynolds Ad Starring Satan

It was one month ago that Taylor Swift was finally allowed to re-record her old songs, the original master recordings of which were recently sold for $300 million, but not to Swift. In the weeks since that embargo lifted, it appears Swift hasn’t wasted any time. A week ago, she missed the AMAs because she was holed up in the studio re-recording, and now we already have a preview of the newly re-recorded material, although it comes via an unexpected source.

Ryan Reynolds, through his Maximum Effort advertising company, has released a new ad for Match, which features a snippet of Swift’s new version of “Love Story.” The ad stars Satan, who gets matched on the dating platform with a woman named 2020. The song plays for about the last 40 seconds of the ad and it sounds quite a bit like the original version.

Swift shared the ad on Twitter and provided an update about the progress of her rerecordings, saying, “Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend [Ryan Reynolds] asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!”

Check out the ad above and revisit the original version of “Love Story” below.

