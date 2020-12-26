Taylor Swift has had a great 2020. The year produced two albums — Folklore and Evermore — in the span of four months, both of them debuting at No. 1 on the album charts. But now some bad news: Fans are extremely confused and disappointed that the singer was removed from an iconic mural in the city where her music career began. According to TMZ, Swift was removed from a legendary Nashville mural, which is positioned at Legends Corner on Lower Broadway. The report says that Swift’s face was replaced by Brad Paisley, who will join other notable icons, including Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton.

they really replaced taylor swift with brad paisley on the country legends mural in nashville as if taylor hasn’t always been more popular than him pic.twitter.com/WFuPJpMd8L — elle (@NEWM00NS) December 25, 2020

Taylor swift did not become the first woman to be awarded the pinnacle award and contributed so much to country music only to be replaced on a Nashville mural, utter disrespect YOUNG TAYLOR RAN COUNTRY pic.twitter.com/pHXNxqMXQM — Hana 🤍 (@MissAmericHANA) December 25, 2020

I’m at a loss for Taylor’s removal from the mural in Nashville. She expanded the boundaries of country music and brought so many fans to the genre that wouldn’t have listened otherwise. Country music would not be as popular as it is today were it not for Taylor Swift. — “Hi Adammm!!!” LOVER SECRET SESSIONS – NASHVILLE (@TheAdamReeves) December 25, 2020

Swift’s followers did not take the news well. One person wrote, “Taylor swift did not become the first woman to be awarded the pinnacle award and contributed so much to country music only to be replaced on a Nashville mural, utter disrespect.” Another wrote that her removal from the mural left them “at a loss for words,” adding, “She expanded the boundaries of country music and brought so many fans to the genre that wouldn’t have listened otherwise … Country music would not be as popular as it is today were it not for Taylor Swift.”

‘YOUNG TAYLOR RAN COUNTRY’ trends worldwide on Twitter after Taylor Swift is replaced by Brad Paisley on the Legends Corner mural in downtown Nashville. pic.twitter.com/AhTzvd3LUy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 25, 2020

The news also caused the phrase “young Taylor ran country” to trend on Twitter.

Taylor Swift, an artist who has the most awarded country album in history and “has achieved both national and international prominence through at levels unique in country music,” is having her spot on the legends corner mural given to Brad Paisley and for what??? pic.twitter.com/r5iisHF06H — ahmed ™ (@ahmedswift13) December 25, 2020

reminder that taylor swift aka the person getting removed from the mural has the most awarded country album in HISTORY. YOUNG TAYLOR RAN COUNTRY — steffi (@steponmetay) December 25, 2020

Nashville really took Taylor Swift who is the youngest person to ever win 'The Pinnacle Award' for her contribution in country music & popularized the genre overseas off of the Legends Corner Mural, and gave her spot to Brad Paisley who released a song like ‘accidental racist’ 😐 pic.twitter.com/w8DFqCEkCO — arpit (@briannerbananer) December 25, 2020

Taylor Swift reinvented and popularized the country genre globally. At a young age she achieved a lot of records that marked the history of this genre, she deserves to stay in The Iconic Legends Corner Mural in Nashville. YOUNG TAYLOR RAN COUNTRY pic.twitter.com/gJqzAj99vC — JĐ ~ 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 (@juan_repspace) December 25, 2020

Taylor swift replaced in the mural? WHAT? I mean I'm replaceable, she's not pic.twitter.com/0kRz2Y4313 — Ana Folklore ✨| Merry Christmas (@behindthemall13) December 26, 2020

removing Taylor Swift from the mural is one of the most foolish things you could've done. She re-introduced country music to the younger generation and made Nashville known outside US. I can guarantee your revenue will drop exponentially, enjoy. — erin😟| flop era (again) (@13reputations) December 25, 2020

(via TMZ)