Taylor Swift Was Removed From An Iconic Mural In Nashville And Fans Are Furious

Taylor Swift has had a great 2020. The year produced two albums — Folklore and Evermore — in the span of four months, both of them debuting at No. 1 on the album charts. But now some bad news: Fans are extremely confused and disappointed that the singer was removed from an iconic mural in the city where her music career began. According to TMZ, Swift was removed from a legendary Nashville mural, which is positioned at Legends Corner on Lower Broadway. The report says that Swift’s face was replaced by Brad Paisley, who will join other notable icons, including Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton.

Swift’s followers did not take the news well. One person wrote, “Taylor swift did not become the first woman to be awarded the pinnacle award and contributed so much to country music only to be replaced on a Nashville mural, utter disrespect.” Another wrote that her removal from the mural left them “at a loss for words,” adding, “She expanded the boundaries of country music and brought so many fans to the genre that wouldn’t have listened otherwise … Country music would not be as popular as it is today were it not for Taylor Swift.”

The news also caused the phrase “young Taylor ran country” to trend on Twitter.

