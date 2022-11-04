Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been best friends for a long, long time. From appearing alongside one another as pretend enemies in the “Bad Blood” music video to dancing together at award shows, the duo’s friendship just screams goals.

There’s even theories that Swift’s 2021 song, “Dorothea,” was actually about Gomez. And while both artists are busy with their respective projects, between Gomez’s Rare Beauty makeup line and Swift’s recent record-breaking album, Midnights, they still find time to pay tribute to each other and their passions.

Swift even praised her friend on social media today. “So proud of you @selenagomez Love you forever,” Swift shared on her Instagram story. It featured the trailer for Gomez’s new My Mind & Me documentary on Apple TV+. The film details Gomez’s Bipolar Disorder diagnosis and how she copes with mental health in the public eye.

“The most influential artist, for me, it is kind of Taylor,” Gomez reciprocated on her Sirius XM radio show. “Not because she’s my friend, but she has been an artist that can transition into so many different genres and she is able to do it seamlessly and I admire that so much. And that’s so rare. I love her process and I just admire all the work that she’s done. She’s definitely inspired me.”

Selena Gomez’s My Mind & Me is currently streaming on Apple TV+.