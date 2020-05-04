For years now, Taylor Swift has been one of the most fan-friendly pop stars, often going out of her way to help them out and/or show appreciation. Last year, she sent flowers to a fan in the hospital, and in 2016, she gave money to a fan’s family following a fatal car accident. Now Swift is at is again: She sent a bunch of merch and a letter to a fan who is working as a nurse in New York City.

Whitney Hilton, who posts on Twitter as @TaNnEytWiT, shared photos of the letter and big box of merch that Swift sent for her 30th birthday. The letter reads, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you,” Swift wrote in her note. “I can’t thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear, about taking this seriously. Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming!! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor.”

I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC 🗽to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FqGMsZGixs — LOVE(r) Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 3, 2020

Hilton wrote in her post, “I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT […] for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE.”

Swift spoke in a recent interview about how she’s been spending her quarantine, saying, “Mostly I’ve been online trying to figure out how to help others, and just constantly in awe of our first responders and our emergency workers and our healthcare professionals who are putting themselves in danger every single day that they go to work. So shout out to everyone who works in a medical profession, everybody who’s out there helping.”