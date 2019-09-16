Taylor Swift has been the center of pop music since her breakout at the young age of 14, and now she is using her acquired knowledge to assist contestants who want to be a part of the industry on NBC’s The Voice: Swift is joining the cast as a “mega mentor” on the hit show’s 17th season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pop superstar will join coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani as a mentor to aspiring musicians on Emmy-winning singing competition series. Swift will help contestants on each team prepare for the Knockout Rounds. During the Knockout Rounds, contestants join a teammate and perform a chosen song individually. Swift will appear to give hands-on assistance during practice.

The news was also confirmed by a teaser clip for the show.

The upcoming season won’t be Swift’s first time appearing on the show. Swift joined the cast in 2014 as well, to act as a coach for contestants. Swift was also invited to the stage during The Voice‘s latest season to perform a glittery rendition of her hit song, “ME!” with Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.

The Voice’s season 17 will be the first season without original coach Adam Levine, who departed from the series earlier this year. The new season will premiere on October 23 on NBC.