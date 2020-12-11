Taylor Swift is infamous for hiding Easter eggs in her songs and videos so that fans can decipher her next move. She even admitted to leaving hints in the lyrics of her album Folkore this summer. So after releasing the surprise LP Evermore Thursday night, fans think that Swift has left a subtle clue pointing to yet another secret release.

It wasn’t long after Evermore‘s release that fans were already beginning to suspect a third album was in the pipeline. The main theory stems from Swift’s Folklore album artwork. In a black-and-white photo of the singer standing in front of a tree, the word “woodvale” can be seen written in the top corner. This led fans to speculate that Swift was gearing up to release a project titled Woodvale. But since Evermore has arrived with no mention of the word, fans think a third surprise release is impending.

Woodvale is the third sister#Evermore pic.twitter.com/0A25HsaQRy — marri🏹 'tis the damn season (@missfolkIore) December 10, 2020

OK I REALLY DECODED A THEORY RIGHT NOW. HEAR ME OUT. A THREAD-

First, she gave away the name “woodvale” with folklore’s release. evermore was dropped 20 weeks after folklore, and what’s in 20 weeks from now? MARCH. pic.twitter.com/K6PawhXdrp — Pea❤️ (@peatanswift) December 11, 2020

Let's just say this is a trilogy#evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/oau2pbeqLI — t a r a | stream evermore 💗 (@woodvale_) December 11, 2020

woodvale is coming swifties pic.twitter.com/AaazZQX51y — avery valentine (@ataveryval) December 11, 2020

Another theory lies in Swift’s merch. The singer made three cardigans available on her website. Fans think the cream-colored cardigan corresponds to Folklore and the auburn sweater points to Evermore. That means there should be one more album to relate to her gray knit pullover.

On top of the world “woodvale” appearing in images, Swift herself said that she “couldn’t stop” writing songs during her recording sessions, which could mean she’s sitting on a lot of unreleased material. Alongside the release of Evermore, Swift wrote: “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in and my collaborators and I are proud to announce that my 9th studio album and folklore’s sister record is here. It’s called evermore.”

Check out fans trying to decode Taylor’s next move above.

Evermore is out now via Republic. Get it here.