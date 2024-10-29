Ticketmaster is often the subject of ire for one reason or another, like earlier this year, when “dynamic pricing” for Oasis reunion tour tickets got the attention of the UK government. It turns out that Taylor Swift flat-out refused to go with the dynamic pricing model for The Eras Tour.

In an interview with HITS Daily Double, Jay Marciano, AEG Presents Chairman and CEO, was asked about what he learned from The Eras Tour, and he said, “There are a number of things Taylor did that other artists wouldn’t contemplate doing. One is, she had an opportunity to dynamically price her tickets, and she didn’t want to do that to her fans. She specifically said, ‘No dynamic pricing.’ She was willing to make decisions that potentially cut into her income because she was taking a long-term view of her career.”

While this situation went down behind closed doors, Swift has publicly shared her thoughts about Ticketmaster, specifically about the platform’s issues with the tour and how difficult the ticket-buying process ended up being. She wrote in 2022: