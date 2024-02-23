The Eras Tour Surprise Songs In 2024

February 7 — Tokyo, Japan — “Dear Reader” and “Holy Ground”

February 8 — Tokyo, Japan — “Eyes Open” and “Electric Touch”

February 9 — Tokyo, Japan — “Superman” and “The Outside”

February 10 — Tokyo, Japan — “Come In With The Rain” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid”

February 16 — Melbourne, Australia — “Red” and “You’re Losing Me”

February 17 — Melbourne, Australia — “Getaway Car/August/The Other Side Of The Door” and “This Is Me Trying”

February 18 — Melbourne, Australia — “Come Back…Be Here/Daylight” and “Teardrops On My Guitar”

February 23 — Sydney, Australia — “How You Get The Girl” and “White Horse/Coney Island” with Sabrina Carpenter

The Eras Tour Surprise Songs In 2023

March 17 — Glendale, AZ — “Mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw”

March 18 — Glendale, AZ — “State Of Grace” and “This Is Me Trying”

March 24 — Las Vegas, NV — “Our Song” and “Snow On The Beach”

March 25 — Las Vegas, NV — “Cowboy Like Me” (with Marcus Mumford) and “White Horse”

March 31 — Arlington, TX — “Sad Beautiful Tragic” and “Ours”

April 1 — Arlington, TX — “Death By A Thousand Cuts” and “Clean”

April 2 — Arlington, TX — “Jump Then Fall” and “The Lucky One”

April 13 — Tampa, FL — “Speak Now” and “Treacherous”

April 14 — Tampa, FL — “The Great War” (with Aaron Dessner) and “You’re On Your Own, Kid”

April 15 — Tampa, FL — “Mad Woman” (with Aaron Dessner) and “Mean”

April 21 — Houston, TX — “Wonderland” and “You’re Not Sorry”

April 22 — Houston, TX — “A Place In This World” and “Today Was A Fairytale”

April 23 — Houston, TX — “Begin Again” and “Cold As You”

April 28 — Atlanta, GA — “The Other Side Of The Door” and “Coney Island”

April 29 — Atlanta, GA — “High Infidelity” and “Gorgeous”

April 30 — Atlanta, GA — “I Bet You Think About Me” and “How You Get The Girl”

May 5 — Nashville, TN — “Sparks Fly” and “Teardrops On My Guitar”

May 6 — Nashville, TN — “Out Of The Woods” and “Fifteen”

May 7 — Nashville, TN — “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” (with Aaron Dessner) and “Mine”

May 12 — Philadelphia, PA — “Gold Rush” and “Come Back… Be Here”

May 13 — Philadelphia, PA — “Forever & Always” and “This Love”

May 14 — Philadelphia, PA — “Hey Stephen” and “The Best Day”

May 19 — Foxborough, MA — “Should’ve Said No” and “Better Man”

May 20 — Foxborough, MA — “Question…?” and “Invisible”

May 21 — Foxborough, MA — “I Think He Knows” and “Red”

May 26 — East Rutherford, NJ — “Getaway Car” (with Jack Antonoff) and “Maroon”

May 27 — East Rutherford, NJ — “Holy Ground” and “False God”

May 28 — East Rutherford, NJ — “Welcome To New York” and “Clean”

June 2 — Chicago, IL — “I Wish You Would” and “The Lakes”

June 3 — Chicago, IL — “You All Over Me” (with Maren Morris) and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

June 4 — Chicago, IL — “Hits Different” and “The Moment I Knew”

June 9 — Detroit, MI — “Haunted” and “I Almost Do”

June 10 — Detroit, MI — “All You Had To Do Was Stay” and “Breathe”

June 16 — Pittsburgh, PA — “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “The Last Time”

June 17 — Pittsburgh, PA — “Seven” (with Aaron Dessner) and “The Story Of Us”

June 23 — Minneapolis, MN — “Paper Rings” and “If This Was A Movie”

June 24 — Minneapolis, MN — “Dear John” and “Daylight”

June 30 — Cincinnati, OH — “I’m Only Me When I’m With You” and “Evermore”

July 1 — Cincinnati, OH — “Ivy” (with Aaron Dessner), I Miss You, I’m Sorry” (with Gracie Abrams), and “Call It What You Want”

July 7 — Kansas City, MO — “Never Grow Up” and “When Emma Falls In Love”

July 8 — Kansas City, MO — “Last Kiss” and “Dorothea”

July 14 — Denver, CO — “Picture To Burn” and “Timeless”

July 15 — Denver, CO — “Starlight” and “Back To December”

July 22 — Seattle, WA — “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” and “Everything Has Changed”

July 23 — Seattle, WA — “Message In A Bottle” and “Tied Together With A Smile”

July 28 — Santa Clara, CA — “Right Where You Left Me” (with Aaron Dessner) and “Castles Crumbling”

July 29 — Santa Clara, CA — “Stay Stay Stay” and “All Of The Girls You’ve Loved Before”

August 3 — Los Angeles, CA — “I Can See You And Maroon

August 4 — Los Angeles, CA — “Our Song” and “You Are In Love”

August 5 — Los Angeles, CA — “Death By A Thousand Cuts” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid”

August 7 — Los Angeles, CA — “Dress” and “Exile”

August 8 — Los Angeles, CA — “I Know Places” and “King Of My Heart”

August 9 — Los Angeles, CA — “New Romantics” and “New Year’s Day”

August 24 — Mexico City, Mexico — “I Forgot That You Existed” and “Sweet Nothing”

August 25 — Mexico City, Mexico — “Tell Me Why” and “Snow On The Beach”

August 26 — Mexico City, Mexico — “Cornelia Street” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid”

August 27 — Mexico City, Mexico — “Afterglow” and “Maroon”

November 9 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — “The Very First Night” and “Labyrinth”

November 11 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — “Is It Over Now?/Out Of The Woods” and “End Game”

November 12 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — “Better Than Revenge” and “Slut!”

November 17 — Rio De Janeiro, Brazil — “Stay Beautiful” and “Suburban Legends”

November 19 — Rio De Janeiro, Brazil — “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” and “Bigger Than The Whole Sky”

November 20 — Rio De Janeiro, Brazil — “Me!” and “So It Goes…”

November 24 — São Paulo, Brazil — “Now That We Don’t Talk” and “Innocent”

November 25 — São Paulo, Brazil — “Safe & Sound” and “Untouchable”

November 26 — São Paulo, Brazil — “Say Don’t Go” and “It’s Time To Go”