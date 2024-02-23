After a break to close out 2023 and start 2024, Taylor Swift resumed The Eras Tour in February 2024 with stints in Japan and Australia. Since the very start back in March 2023, one thing all performances have had in common is the surprise songs: Swift devotes a two-song chunk of her set to a rotating roster of songs, which are different just about every night, and performs them acoustically.
When it comes to what songs Swift has chosen, we’ve rounded that up for you below (via data from PopBuzz), including what artists joined Swift for those performances, if any. This post will be updated as The Eras Tour rolls on. So, check it out:
The Eras Tour Surprise Songs In 2024
February 7 — Tokyo, Japan — “Dear Reader” and “Holy Ground”
February 8 — Tokyo, Japan — “Eyes Open” and “Electric Touch”
February 9 — Tokyo, Japan — “Superman” and “The Outside”
February 10 — Tokyo, Japan — “Come In With The Rain” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid”
February 16 — Melbourne, Australia — “Red” and “You’re Losing Me”
February 17 — Melbourne, Australia — “Getaway Car/August/The Other Side Of The Door” and “This Is Me Trying”
February 18 — Melbourne, Australia — “Come Back…Be Here/Daylight” and “Teardrops On My Guitar”
February 23 — Sydney, Australia — “How You Get The Girl” and “White Horse/Coney Island” with Sabrina Carpenter
The Eras Tour Surprise Songs In 2023
March 17 — Glendale, AZ — “Mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw”
March 18 — Glendale, AZ — “State Of Grace” and “This Is Me Trying”
March 24 — Las Vegas, NV — “Our Song” and “Snow On The Beach”
March 25 — Las Vegas, NV — “Cowboy Like Me” (with Marcus Mumford) and “White Horse”
March 31 — Arlington, TX — “Sad Beautiful Tragic” and “Ours”
April 1 — Arlington, TX — “Death By A Thousand Cuts” and “Clean”
April 2 — Arlington, TX — “Jump Then Fall” and “The Lucky One”
April 13 — Tampa, FL — “Speak Now” and “Treacherous”
April 14 — Tampa, FL — “The Great War” (with Aaron Dessner) and “You’re On Your Own, Kid”
April 15 — Tampa, FL — “Mad Woman” (with Aaron Dessner) and “Mean”
April 21 — Houston, TX — “Wonderland” and “You’re Not Sorry”
April 22 — Houston, TX — “A Place In This World” and “Today Was A Fairytale”
April 23 — Houston, TX — “Begin Again” and “Cold As You”
April 28 — Atlanta, GA — “The Other Side Of The Door” and “Coney Island”
April 29 — Atlanta, GA — “High Infidelity” and “Gorgeous”
April 30 — Atlanta, GA — “I Bet You Think About Me” and “How You Get The Girl”
May 5 — Nashville, TN — “Sparks Fly” and “Teardrops On My Guitar”
May 6 — Nashville, TN — “Out Of The Woods” and “Fifteen”
May 7 — Nashville, TN — “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” (with Aaron Dessner) and “Mine”
May 12 — Philadelphia, PA — “Gold Rush” and “Come Back… Be Here”
May 13 — Philadelphia, PA — “Forever & Always” and “This Love”
May 14 — Philadelphia, PA — “Hey Stephen” and “The Best Day”
May 19 — Foxborough, MA — “Should’ve Said No” and “Better Man”
May 20 — Foxborough, MA — “Question…?” and “Invisible”
May 21 — Foxborough, MA — “I Think He Knows” and “Red”
May 26 — East Rutherford, NJ — “Getaway Car” (with Jack Antonoff) and “Maroon”
May 27 — East Rutherford, NJ — “Holy Ground” and “False God”
May 28 — East Rutherford, NJ — “Welcome To New York” and “Clean”
June 2 — Chicago, IL — “I Wish You Would” and “The Lakes”
June 3 — Chicago, IL — “You All Over Me” (with Maren Morris) and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”
June 4 — Chicago, IL — “Hits Different” and “The Moment I Knew”
June 9 — Detroit, MI — “Haunted” and “I Almost Do”
June 10 — Detroit, MI — “All You Had To Do Was Stay” and “Breathe”
June 16 — Pittsburgh, PA — “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “The Last Time”
June 17 — Pittsburgh, PA — “Seven” (with Aaron Dessner) and “The Story Of Us”
June 23 — Minneapolis, MN — “Paper Rings” and “If This Was A Movie”
June 24 — Minneapolis, MN — “Dear John” and “Daylight”
June 30 — Cincinnati, OH — “I’m Only Me When I’m With You” and “Evermore”
July 1 — Cincinnati, OH — “Ivy” (with Aaron Dessner), I Miss You, I’m Sorry” (with Gracie Abrams), and “Call It What You Want”
July 7 — Kansas City, MO — “Never Grow Up” and “When Emma Falls In Love”
July 8 — Kansas City, MO — “Last Kiss” and “Dorothea”
July 14 — Denver, CO — “Picture To Burn” and “Timeless”
July 15 — Denver, CO — “Starlight” and “Back To December”
July 22 — Seattle, WA — “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” and “Everything Has Changed”
July 23 — Seattle, WA — “Message In A Bottle” and “Tied Together With A Smile”
July 28 — Santa Clara, CA — “Right Where You Left Me” (with Aaron Dessner) and “Castles Crumbling”
July 29 — Santa Clara, CA — “Stay Stay Stay” and “All Of The Girls You’ve Loved Before”
August 3 — Los Angeles, CA — “I Can See You And Maroon
August 4 — Los Angeles, CA — “Our Song” and “You Are In Love”
August 5 — Los Angeles, CA — “Death By A Thousand Cuts” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid”
August 7 — Los Angeles, CA — “Dress” and “Exile”
August 8 — Los Angeles, CA — “I Know Places” and “King Of My Heart”
August 9 — Los Angeles, CA — “New Romantics” and “New Year’s Day”
August 24 — Mexico City, Mexico — “I Forgot That You Existed” and “Sweet Nothing”
August 25 — Mexico City, Mexico — “Tell Me Why” and “Snow On The Beach”
August 26 — Mexico City, Mexico — “Cornelia Street” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid”
August 27 — Mexico City, Mexico — “Afterglow” and “Maroon”
November 9 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — “The Very First Night” and “Labyrinth”
November 11 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — “Is It Over Now?/Out Of The Woods” and “End Game”
November 12 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — “Better Than Revenge” and “Slut!”
November 17 — Rio De Janeiro, Brazil — “Stay Beautiful” and “Suburban Legends”
November 19 — Rio De Janeiro, Brazil — “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” and “Bigger Than The Whole Sky”
November 20 — Rio De Janeiro, Brazil — “Me!” and “So It Goes…”
November 24 — São Paulo, Brazil — “Now That We Don’t Talk” and “Innocent”
November 25 — São Paulo, Brazil — “Safe & Sound” and “Untouchable”
November 26 — São Paulo, Brazil — “Say Don’t Go” and “It’s Time To Go”