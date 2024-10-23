Last year, a viral story made the rounds, of a Taylor Swift fan who got a job as a security guard at a concert venue so they could see an Eras Tour concert. Well, another fan tried something similar, except they went in a more deceptive route and ended up getting arrested.

Per NBC 6 South Florida, a 44-year-old man named Ivan Mariotti was arrested on charges of falsely impersonating an officer and interference with an entertainment event after pulling a stunt at one of Swift’s recent shows in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Per an arrest report, Mariotti was seen in the venue, wearing a badge. An officer asked why he had the badge, and Mariotti claimed he had been hired by four women to work as a security guard, saying he escorted the women to their seats but didn’t have a ticket himself. When confronted, the women said their aunt had hired a driver for the concert, and they weren’t sure why Mariotti had a badge.

Mariotti was arrested and booked, and while he was later granted a $1,500 bond, he was being held on an immigration hold.

The return of The Eras Tour means new surprise songs, so check out the full list of all surprise songs she’s done so far, here.