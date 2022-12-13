Ticketmaster goofed. When tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour went on sale in November, Ticketmaster just couldn’t handle the massive demand, so fans were left with either long wait times or were unable to secure tickets at all. They goofed so dramatically, in fact, that Swift called them out, fans sued them, and even Congress is taking action.

Now, they’re going to run it back and try again.

Yesterday (December 12), Ticketmaster sent a message to some Swift fans who had signed up for Verified Fan presale but were unable to get tickets, giving them another chance to buy tickets. In an FAQ posted on the Ticketmaster website, they explain, “You were identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets. We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets.”

They additionally noted, “All fans receiving this opportunity were notified via email on Monday, December 12. Notified fans will receive their individual invite to submit their purchase request prior to Friday, December 23. Invitations will be staggered by tour dates in each city.” As for how the process will work, they explained, “We’ll send you a summary email that details the show and ticket(s) you’ve requested to purchase. Your card won’t be charged at this time. After the request window has closed, we’ll send you an email to let you know if your request was confirmed. If confirmed, your card will be charged and you’ll receive instructions on how to claim your tickets so they appear in your Ticketmaster account.”

Learn more about the ticket do-over here.