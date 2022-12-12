Taylor Swift
Getty Image
Pop

A Taylor Swift Lawsuit Was Just Dropped So Swifties Are Convinced They Know What The Next ‘Taylor’s Version’ Album Will Be

For the past five years now, Taylor Swift has been facing a lawsuit over “Shake It Off.” It started in 2017, when songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler filed a lawsuit accusing Taylor Swift of copyright infringement, claiming the “Shake It Off” chorus copies 3LW’s “Playas Gonna Hate,” which they wrote. Things have gone back and forth since then, with the latest news being Swift’s failed attempt at getting the lawsuit dismissed in September.

Now, though, there’s a significant update: Ahead of the scheduled trial in January 2023, Swift and the songwriters reached an agreement and the lawsuit has been dropped, Billboard reports. Their joint filing asks the judge for an order “dismissing this action in its entirety.”

This clears the way for Swift to re-record the song as part of a 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album, so naturally, Swifties are convinced that the next “Taylor’s Version” rerecording will indeed be 1989.

“I CANT BELIEVE IT REALLY MEANS 1989 TAYLOR S VERSION IS COMING ??????,” one excited fan reacted on Twitter. Another referenced Swift’s new “Directors On Directors” interview with Martin McDonagh, writing, “imagine at the end of the directors interview she randomly says oh btw 1989 Taylor’s version out at midnight.”

Check out some other reactions to the “Shake It Off” news below.

