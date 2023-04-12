Taylor Swift is continuing her run of the massive The Eras Tour in Florida this weekend, but there’s still a likelihood of famous faces not being able to attend. Just like us, some have struggled to get through the Ticketmaster queue to even pick some decently-priced seats.

In retired football player Eli Manning’s case, he has his sights on attending one of Swift’s MetLife shows in Jersey this May, as he recently told People.

“We’ve been to a couple of her concerts over the years and we’re trying to get to the one at MetLife this year in New York. The ticket situation has been hard for everybody,” Manning shared, noting that his family pushed him to try. He has three daughters and one son, all relatively young.

“It’s the ticket,” he added. “That was my one duty from my wife.”

However, the former Giants player still has roots at his old stomping grounds of the stadium, so he might be more fortunate in finally scoring tickets. (Or already has by now.)

“Luckily, I have a few connections at MetLife and since we play our games there, I was able to secure some, I think,” Manning said.

Swift’s MetLife shows start on May 26. A complete list of dates, along with more information, is available here.