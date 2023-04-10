Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour is no casual affair. When the “Love Story” singer performed in Glendale, Arizona, the city temporarily changed its name to Swift City. When she stopped in Arlington, a Texas city changed the name of a road to Taylor Swift Way. Now Tampa, FL, is joining in welcoming the pop star.

In an enchanting video, Mayor Jane Castor invited Swift to be honorary mayor for a day, saying, “Mayor Swift has a nice ring to it.” She’s performing from April 13 to April 14 and will be presented with a key to the city. Read the full speech to Swift below.

“Hey Taylor, this is Mayor Jane Castor. We are so excited to welcome you to Tampa April 13th through the 15th. Let me tell you, our weather never goes out of style. Your fans have spoken and they want to know what we are doing to welcome you to our beautiful city. We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches, but here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold. We want to go bigger. So I want to present you with a key to the city and invite you to be our honorary mayor for a day. Mayor Swift has a nice ring to it. We can’t wait to welcome you and your fans to Tampa (Taylor’s Version).”