While Taylor Swift is currently on the road celebrating all of her musical eras through the Eras tour, it looks like it’s the end of one era.

Today (April 8), ET reported that Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years of dating. According to the publication, the split took place a few weeks ago. The two are said to remain amicable.

“it was not dramatic,” said the source to ET, “the relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

Over the course of their relationship, the two kept details of their relationship fairly discreet, however, Alwyn helped co-write and produce several songs on Swift’s albums Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights. For his work, he is credited under the name William Bowery.

Though Swift and Alwyn have never co-starred in a movie or a television show together, Alwyn does make a brief appearance in Swift’s 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

At the time of writing, Swift is between stops of the Eras tour. Her next stop will be in Tampa on April 15. She is currently on a high after selling out AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for three consecutive nights. Now that’s a real f*cking legacy!

Representatives for Taylor Swift did not immediately return our request for comment.