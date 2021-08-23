Taylor Swift Joins TikTok And Cosplays As Herself In Her Various Eras

Taylor Swift has hundreds of millions of followers across her various social media platforms, and now she’s ready to broaden her reach: Swift is officially on TikTok and she shared her first post today.

In the video, Swift lip syncs to Dave’s Swift-referencing song “Screwface Capital,” specifically the lyrics, “Six-figure discussions, dinners in public / My linen all tailored / My outstanding payments swift like Taylor.” All the while, Swift works through multiple shots of herself, stylized (both in terms of her look and of video editing) like her recent releases: Folklore, Evermore, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and Red (Taylor’s Version).

Swift captioned her post, “Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin [smiling cat emoji] #SwiftTok.”

Naturally, Swift is quickly gaining an audience on the platform. As of this post, the video was posted about 45 minutes ago, and Swift has racked up about 125,000 followers so far.

When Swift announced Red (Taylor’s Version) earlier this summer, she said in a statement, “I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice. In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”