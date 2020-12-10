This morning, Taylor Swift decided she wanted to own the internet today. She did so by announcing another surprise new album, Evermore, which will arrive tonight just months after its predecessor, Folklore. Not long after she made the unexpected reveal, topics related to her and the album took over the Twitter list of trending topics. The most tweeted-about song as of this post is “‘Tis The Damn Season,” primarily because fans are realizing she actually revealed the song title before the album announce.

Yesterday, Swift took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself from a recent Entertainment Weekly feature and wrote alongside the picture, “This outfit really screams ‘TIS THE DAMN SEASON.” When it clicked this morning that the post was actually an Evermore Easter egg from Swift, fans took to Twitter to share their amazement and delight.

🔍 | Taylor was hinting at the track "'tis the damn season" on her Instagram Story yesterday! pic.twitter.com/tvRKdRN1iE — Taylor Swift News | TSwiftinAsia (@TSwiftinAsia) December 10, 2020

TRACK 4 TIS THE DAMN SEASON WAS AN EASTER EGG, OMG pic.twitter.com/ouDD8UdrjH — s a r a a a a ♡ (@fancysnaake) December 10, 2020

TIS THE DAMN SEASON IS A SONG???? SHES SO SICK FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/Ql8Y77tSXi — Anjaneya (@TheAchillesHeel) December 10, 2020

Some fans are also wondering if the track is a holiday song and are hopeful that it is.

knowing taylor i dont think 'tis the damn season is a holiday song but i really hope it is because christmas tree farm is sooooo good — Lexie ✨ shining shimmering (@passionts13) December 10, 2020

so claiming tis the damn season bc that sounds festive pic.twitter.com/wtxR0v6dzz — ًmilla⁷ is jimin’s gf (real) EVERMORE ??:$/$: (@sabismyfav) December 10, 2020

OMG IS 'TIS THE DAMN SEASON A XMAS SONG? @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/PtvBU8SQMB — ♡ 𝒇𝒐𝒍𝒌𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒆 (@itsmekimoliverr) December 10, 2020

Another Easter egg from Evermore is the role Swift’s lucky number 13 plays in it, as she explained while announcing the album, “Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!”

