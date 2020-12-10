YouTube
Pop

Taylor Swift Fans Are Floored After Realizing She Previously Teased ”Tis The Damn Season’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

This morning, Taylor Swift decided she wanted to own the internet today. She did so by announcing another surprise new album, Evermore, which will arrive tonight just months after its predecessor, Folklore. Not long after she made the unexpected reveal, topics related to her and the album took over the Twitter list of trending topics. The most tweeted-about song as of this post is “‘Tis The Damn Season,” primarily because fans are realizing she actually revealed the song title before the album announce.

Yesterday, Swift took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself from a recent Entertainment Weekly feature and wrote alongside the picture, “This outfit really screams ‘TIS THE DAMN SEASON.” When it clicked this morning that the post was actually an Evermore Easter egg from Swift, fans took to Twitter to share their amazement and delight.

Some fans are also wondering if the track is a holiday song and are hopeful that it is.

Another Easter egg from Evermore is the role Swift’s lucky number 13 plays in it, as she explained while announcing the album, “Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!”

Evermore is out 12/11 via Republic. Pre-order it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×