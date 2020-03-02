Taylor Swift Is Officially The World’s Best-Selling Musician Of 2019

Taylor Swift’s seventh studio album Lover arrived last August with much critical acclaim and following a tiff with former record label CEO Scooter Bruan. Swift documented the scandal as well as the hard work she put into the making of Lover in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana. It looks like Swift’s hard work paid off as the pop icon was just crowned the top-selling global artist in 2019.

According to IFPI, the organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, Swift sold more than any other musician in 2019. Each year, the IFPI tallies the winner based on music consumption across all formats. The IFPI’s ranking includes streaming, digital and physical album sales, and singles sales in all countries.

Directly following Swift on the IFPI global artist chart in order are Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Queen, Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Lady Gaga, and The Beatles. Taylor Swift first achieved this feat in 2014 and Drake held both the 2016 and 2018 top slots.

IFPI CEO Frances Moore congratulated Swift in a statement.

“Taylor Swift is the epitome of a truly global star. She continues to grow as an artist and maintains an incredibly strong connection with her fanbase, whilst continuing to evolve her sound with each album. It is a pleasure to be able to present her with the Global Recording Artist of the Year award for the second time. The ‘top ten’ showcases some of the brightest and most talented artists from around the world, from newer stars, such as Billie Eilish and BTS, to legacy acts like The Beatles and Queen,” Moore added. “This range demonstrates how people’s love of music can be continually ignited by new and diverse artists and yet endures across decades. I congratulate all the artists in the chart.”

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.