Between May and November 2018, Taylor Swift embarked on the Reputation Stadium Tour. To date, that is her most recent tour, despite having released four albums since then: Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and most recently, Midnights. It looks like she is actually planning a trek in support of the new album, though.

Swift was a guest on The Tonight Show yesterday, where she and Jimmy Fallon had a lengthy conversation. During it, Fallon made note of how long it’s been since she’s toured and noted that fans would love to see her hit the road again. Swift enthusiastically responded, “I think I should do it,” which got major cheers from the studio audience.

Fallon pried for more info, asking, “Are we talking sooner than later?” Swift didn’t show her hand, though, answering, “You know, I should do it.” Fallon came back, “When it’s time, you’ll let us know,” to which Swift responded, “When it’s time, we’ll do it.”

She added, “I miss it, I really miss it. I miss, you know… when you write songs and you’re proud of the songs and you have the fans reacting, the most potent way that you can see them react is when you’re looking into their faces. Do you know what I mean? I miss that a lot. I really miss that connection.”

Check out Swift’s Fallon interview above and below.